Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, which is essential for strong bones. It also plays a role in the functioning of the circulatory, nervous, digestive and immune systems. Many people don’t get enough of this essential nutrient.

Your Body Can Make Vitamin D from UV Light

The body uses sunlight to create vitamin D naturally. When a form of cholesterol in the skin is exposed to the sun’s UV-B rays, the cholesterol gets converted to vitamin D. Increasing the amount of time you spend outdoors can help your body produce more vitamin D.

Darker skin contains more melanin than lighter skin. Since melanin can inhibit the production of vitamin D, people with darker skin need to spend more time in the sun than lighter-skinned people in order to produce enough vitamin D. The body also produces vitamin D less efficiently as people get older.

If you need to spend most of your daylight hours inside, a lamp that emits UV-B radiation can help your body produce more vitamin D. It’s important to note that UV-B lamps can be expensive and that they can burn the skin if they’re used for more than 15 minutes at a time.

You Can Get Vitamin D from Food

Eating certain foods can help you get enough vitamin D. Several types of seafood, including salmon, mackerel, tuna, shrimp and oysters, as well as egg yolks and mushrooms, are good sources of vitamin D. The amounts of vitamin D found in these foods vary depending on the specific variety and how fish and chickens were raised.

A number of processed foods are commonly fortified with vitamin D. You can look for fortified milk (dairy and non-dairy), yogurt, orange juice, cereal and tofu.

You May Want to Consider Supplements

Another option is to take vitamin D supplements. Some contain a D3 form of the vitamin, which is derived from animals. Other supplements contain D2, which comes from plants. It’s important to choose supplements carefully since they may not be tested for safety and efficacy.

Talk to Your Doctor

Recommendations vary when it comes to the amount of vitamin D that is necessary every day. If you’re concerned that you might not be getting enough vitamin D, your doctor can order blood work to check your current vitamin D level. If it’s lower than it should be, your physician may recommend that you make dietary changes and/or take supplements to get your vitamin D level into a healthy range.