Science doesn’t just have to be for the classroom. Incredible scientific feats are happening around us all day, every day! Bring the lab to your kitchen and show your kids that learning can be fun with these simple at-home science experiments.

Baking Soda Balloon

Put a twist on the classic baking soda and vinegar trick. Utilize the power of chemical reaction to blow up a balloon. Fill the bottom quarter of a plastic water bottle with vinegar. Scoop baking soda into a deflated balloon. Fasten the balloon to the top of the water bottle. Once it’s secured, tip the balloon so that the baking soda pours into the bottle. The chemical reaction will produce carbon dioxide which will fill the balloon.

Oobleck

Teach your kids about states of matter with this fun, DIY goo. Oobleck is a non-Newtonian fluid, meaning that it behaves like both a liquid and a solid depending on the amount of pressure you apply to it. When you squeeze this wacky substance, it forms into a ball. But, the minute you open your hands it will return to slimy, gooey fun! Mix together cornstarch, water, and food coloring in a large bowl and let your kids explore the differences in substance behavior.

Balloon Car

Building a balloon car is an excellent exercise in physics. This activity is a bit more advanced, so it might be better suited for older kiddos. Transform a plastic water-bottle into a balloon powered car. Use water bottle lids, tooth picks, and straws to create an axle and wheels. Attach this contraption to the bottom of your car. Create a hole on the side of your water bottle. Thread a plastic straw through the top and out the hold. Securely attach a balloon to the straw with a rubber band. Blow through the straw to inflate the balloon. Once the balloon is filled with air, pinch the straw to keep it in. Set the car on the ground, release the straw, and watch your car race away!