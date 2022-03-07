If it seems like you never have enough storage space, you may be trying to figure out where to install more shelves or cabinets. That may or may not be necessary. Decluttering may free up a lot of space, and adding some small and inexpensive storage solutions may be all it takes to get organized.

Start by Decluttering

If you go through your home, you may find clothes that you haven’t worn in decades, books and CDs that you haven’t read or listened to in years, gifts that you didn’t like and never used, and all sorts of things that you have no need for and no reason to keep. If you throw away, donate or sell those items, you may discover that you suddenly have plenty of space to store the things that you do need and want.

Make Better Use of the Storage Space You Have

Take a look at your closets, cabinets and drawers. You may feel that you don’t have enough storage, but the problem may actually be that your storage spaces are disorganized.

Try sorting your belongings into categories and putting them into smaller containers. Boxes, storage bins and baskets can free up space and make it easier to find what you need.

Consider Adding Storage in Other Places

If you discover that you do, in fact, need additional storage, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to buy new cabinets or shelves. There are plenty of ways to create storage space without engaging in a time-consuming or expensive project.

Try adding hooks on the backs of doors and inside cabinets. They can hold purses, backpacks, coffee cups and other things that tend to take up a lot of space.

If you’re not currently making good use of the areas under beds, use bins or drawers to store clothing and other things that you don’t use often. Bags that you vacuum the air out of can help you store a large volume of clothing in a small space. If your bed sits close to the floor, placing it on risers can instantly increase the amount of storage space available.

You can also buy pieces of furniture with built-in storage. For example, an ottoman or a table that can hold blankets, remote controls and other odds and ends can make your living room less cluttered and more organized.

Clean up Your House before You Decide That You Need More Storage

If you look around and see clutter, you may conclude that your house doesn’t have enough storage space, but that may not be the problem. You may actually have an issue with clutter and disorganization. Start by purging what you don’t use and organizing the rest, then decide whether you really need more storage.