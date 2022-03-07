Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties has announced its 2021 sales achievements. The company closed 15,745 units and completed a record-breaking $9.3 billion in real estate sales in 2021, a $2.2 billion increase over its $7.1 billion in sales volume in 2020, the company stated.

“Last year was one of our biggest years in the company history for growth, and it was also our most strategic,” said Mark Stark, CEO. “We increased our sales volume by $2.2 billion with just under 1,500 more homes sold than the previous year. So we exponentially increased the sales prices per home sold in all markets.” The firm is part of a franchise with 34 offices and 3,200 real estate sales professionals in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Among Stark’s strategic decisions in 2021 was transitioning from the largest independently owned franchise in the Berkshire HomeServices network to a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. The acquisition included the firm’s escrow and title companies in Nevada, Arizona and California.

President and COO, Gordon Miles, also points to the firm’s strategic moves to increase market share in the luxury homes space that led to its exponential growth in 2021. “The luxury home market was our top area of increased market share in the past year,” he said. We are the number one luxury market leader in Nevada and have made substantial gains in the luxury markets in Arizona and California.”

Both executives pointed to the firm’s expanded global reach as a HomeServices of America company as one of the reasons it was able to expand quickly. “We are now able to utilize the branding and additional marketing tools as a member of the largest real estate company in the United States. It really allowed us to capitalize on our brand as one of the most trusted real estate firms in the world.”

The firm ranks No. one in Nevada in sales volume and number four in transactions across the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. In 2018, it entered the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame after being named one of the country’s fastest-growing private companies for five years.

Among last week’s announcements were the company’s top 10 teams and top 10 individual sales executives. The company’s top 10 individual sales executives for 2021 were:

Dave Patterson, $51 million in sales volume Linda Salkow Eric Heil Attila Juhasz Marie Heilman Michele Klein Sandy Gaare Michelle Mazzola Nora Heideman Nisreen Hawley

The company’s top 10 teams in the desert communities for 2021 were:

The Chandler Ocotillo Group, $95.8 million in sales volume The Santistevan Group FHG (Fine Homes Group) The Klibanoff Group Z Luxury Group The Bray Team The Leahy Team Mattisinko Group Alan Levanson Team The Ray Group

Real estate sales executive Sandy Gaare from the North Scottsdale office was named Rookie of the Year and the Camelback office, managed by Todd Lee, was named branch of the year. Northwest branch Transaction Administrator Katy Messer was named Employee of the Year.

For more information, visit www.bhhsaz.com.