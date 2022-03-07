If your house needs a lot of work and your funds are limited, you have to prioritize. Some renovations will have to be put on the back burner. Even if there are aesthetic features that you don’t like about your home, you should focus on addressing safety and structural issues first.

You Don’t Want Anyone to Get Hurt

If your house has a damaged staircase or walkway or some other safety issue, that should be your top priority. If you don’t have it repaired as soon as possible, a family member can get seriously injured. In addition to pain and suffering, an injury can mean high medical bills and possibly taking time off from work. If a breadwinner gets hurt, that can have a significant impact on your family’s financial security.

If a guest gets injured, it can result in a homeowners insurance claim and higher premiums. If your policy won’t cover all the medical bills and other expenses, you can get sued.

Ignoring a Structural Problem Can Allow It to Get Worse

A cracked foundation or a damaged roof isn’t the sort of thing that will get better on its own or just stay the way it is. It’s likely to get worse if it isn’t repaired. A damaged foundation can compromise the structural integrity of your entire house. A roof with missing or damaged shingles can leak, which can damage insulation, drywall, flooring, furniture and other belongings. Water can also cause mold, which can endanger your family’s health.

Homeowners insurance covers many types of damage, but insurers typically deny claims when the homeowner failed to perform routine maintenance. If you ignore a problem, let it turn into a crisis, then expect your homeowners insurance company to pay for repairs, you will be disappointed. The financial burden will fall on you, and these bills may be astronomical.

Focusing on Aesthetics First Can Lead to Extra Work Later

If you make cosmetic repairs or change your home’s layout to make it more convenient before addressing safety and structural issues, you may regret your decision. If the house requires major repairs later on, workers may have to remove features that you spent a lot of money to add.

For instance, if you remodel your kitchen to make it more functional while ignoring a roof problem, contractors may later discover mold behind the walls and have to tear apart your beautiful kitchen to deal with the mold. Then, the kitchen will have to be restored to the way it was.

Make Safety Your Top Priority

It can be frustrating to live in a house that doesn’t look the way you would like, but keeping your family safe and addressing structural issues should be your focus. Letting those types of problems slide to focus on improving your home’s appearance can come back to haunt you.