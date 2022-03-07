A home gym can have a lot of advantages. There is a lot to be said for skipping the commute to the gym, avoiding the crowds and getting a workout in at any hour of the day. Not to mention, gym memberships can get expensive, and working out from home can mean hefty monthly savings. Get the most out of working out from home with a few home gym splurges. Picking the right items for your goals will ensure that you never need to work out anywhere but your home gym.

The Basics for a Home Gym

Depending on your goals, you can get away with very few items, but if you want to achieve a gym look and feel, you’ll need some basic equipment to ensure that you have the gambit of exercise options available to a typical gym-goer. These will allow you to truly get the most out of your workouts even as your physique and goals change over time.

At minimum you will need:

Cardio Option

Strength Option

Space to Stretch

For the most basic options, you could simply purchase a jump rope (cardio), some resistance bands (strength) and a small yoga mat to spread out wherever you have the room. While this would certainly be effective if you want a full gym experience consider these splurges instead.

Home Gym Splurges

Cardio Splurge Options:

Treadmill

Recumbent Bike or Spin Bike

Rowing Machine

Get the most out of your cardio secession with a cardio machine (or two) of your choice. Choose a traditional option or consider opting for an at-home option that comes with streaming capabilities. A premade workout can encourage you to put in the high-intensity effort you would in a traditional cardio class at a gym.

Strength Splurges:

Cable Machine

Free Weight Set and Bench

Smith Machine

Squat Rack

Long-term strength gains require adequate equipment. Choose an option or two to ensure that you have all you need to train hard even as you improve. Strength training equipment can be bulky; set aside ample space or you will need to opt for a folding option. Folding cable machines or all-in-one strength machines can give you the most bang for your buck in a smaller space.

Home Gym Extras:

Once you have settled on your ideal setup, consider some extras to make your space feel like a boutique gym.

Extra Splurges: