Because of the high costs of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in-home caregivers, many families are deciding to have aging parents move in with them. To give seniors privacy and independence, and to avoid tension among relatives, families often decide to have older members live in an in-law suite, or an apartment for one or more elderly relatives, that is located on the same property as an adult child’s house.

What Does an In-Law Suite Look Like?

Sometimes an in-law suite is a separate building, or it’s a part of the house that has been converted for that purpose. Some in-law suites simply consist of a bedroom and bathroom. In those instances, seniors eat meals and share the living room and other common spaces with relatives.

An in-law suite can be larger and more complex, with a living room and a full kitchen, in addition to a bedroom and bathroom. That option gives seniors more independence while allowing them to spend time with relatives and ask for help when needed.

Where Can You Build an In-Law Suite?

If your parents or in-laws value privacy and independence, and you have a large yard, you may decide that building a separate structure on the same lot is the best solution. If that’s not an option, or if you would prefer to have your relative in the same house, there are several possibilities.

If you want to keep things simple and you have a bedroom and bathroom that aren’t currently used much, you may be able to create a small in-law suite and have your parents share the rest of the house with everyone else. It’s best to choose an area on the main level to avoid problems with stairs as your parents or in-laws get older.

If you want to create a suite with a living room and kitchen, that will make the project more complex and expensive. You may be able to convert the garage (or part of it) to an apartment, or you may need to build an addition. The current design of your property will influence your options.

Building codes vary from one city or town to another. Depending on where you live, certain options may be off the table. Be sure to find out what’s allowed where you live and get all required permits.

How Much Does an In-Law Suite Cost?

Factors such as your house’s current design and the number of rooms you want to add will affect the cost. If you want to add a bathroom and kitchen, the costs associated with building those rooms and installing plumbing and electrical wiring will raise the overall price of the project. Costs for materials and labor can also vary by location.

How Should You Design an In-Law Suite?

Think about your home’s layout, how much help or independence your parents need or want, and which location and design would work best. Then consult several local contractors to discuss your plans and request estimates.