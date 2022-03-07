How to Squeeze Exercise Into Your Busy Schedule

It is recommended that adults try to get approximately 30 minutes of moderate exercise per day. In the scheme of 24 hours, that doesn’t seem like too tremendous of a task, but our days often pass us by. We wake up a couple minutes late, meetings run long and rush hour traffic at the end of the day puts us an hour behind schedule.

Don’t let your health slip through the cracks. Use these tricks to squeeze in physical activity throughout your day to help you feel your best!

Rethink How You Get to Work

We have to get to work somehow. Reconsider what method of transportation you take to get there. Biking or walking to work is a great way to get an extra bit of exercise into your day. If your office is too far to travel on foot, find a way to park your car a little farther away and take a nice stroll to start the morning off right.

Take the Stairs

At some point or another throughout the day you’re going to have to go up a couple of levels. Ditch the elevator. Use this everyday task as an opportunity to add a little extra physical activity to your day.

Get Fit on the Phone

Is your day filled with back to back phone calls? Use this time to your advantage. Walk and talk. Take your conference call on a small walk around the block. Do wall sits while you listen in on the reports for the week. Make the most of a daily task.

The Hourly 20

Find movement at the top of each hour. If you’re able, take a break from what you’re doing. Perform 20 reps of a small exercise such as squats, jumping jacks, push-ups, calf raises or crunches. Set a reminder on your phone to help hold you accountable. This is a great way to take a break, get your blood flowing, and help you feel refreshed throughout your day.

Commercial Break!

Marathoning your favorite show? Use the commercial breaks to your advantage. Hold a wall sit or a plank while you’re waiting for your show to come back on.