Movie night is the perfect way to bring the family together. Transform your home into your very own theater and give your kiddos an experience they won’t forget. Make movie night something to remember with these four easy tips and tricks.

Picking the Movie

Deciding on a movie is never an easy task. Instead of wasting hours scrolling through endless lists and arguing about what to watch, try this fun trick. Have each family member write down two of their favorite movies on a small piece of paper and put them in a jar. Choose one family member to draw. Leave the remaining movie entries in the jar and set it aside for future movie nights.

Set the Scene

Where you’re sitting is just as important as what you’re watching. Create the perfect viewing experience by transforming your living room into your very own at-home theater. Dim the lights. Gather your softest blankets and fluffiest pillows. Set them out for everybody to cuddle up with. Want to take it a step further? Build a blanket fort for maximum movie watching comfort.

Select Your Snacks

Lights! Camera! Snacks-tion! Movie night isn’t complete without something to munch on. Pair buttery popcorn with the crunchy sweetness of M&M’S. Fill bowls with classic candies. For a more complete movie theater experience, set up your own concessions stand. Give your kiddos fake money and have them come order their favorite treat.

Tickets Please!

Take movie night to the next level by creating a ticket booth. Have your kiddos create their own tickets for the evening with construction paper. Set up a small table and set a slotted box on top. Collect tickets, drop them in the box and enjoy the show!