Whether you set out on a new resolution to try something new, or you have had a hobby you’ve always wanted to dedicate time to do, there are some ways that you can help your hobby become a habit. Setting up your home to create a space that is optimal for your hobby can ensure that you stick to it, instead of wasting your free time on an easier option. These tips can help you make the most of your free time so that you focus on your new hobby the next time you’re tempted to binge-watch a show instead.

Assess the Basic Supplies

Any new hobby will require some basic supplies; whether you want to play the guitar, or you’re hoping to finally paint a masterpiece, be sure that you have all your items in order. With any new hobby, it can be easy to get overwhelmed and start investing in things you don’t need or high-end items that you are not ready for yet. Find a trusted source to assess what basic supplies you need, remind yourself that once you’re fully started you can always buy more, so don’t invest too much too soon.

Evaluate How Much Space You’ll Need

Different activities naturally have different space requirements. Practicing guitar may only require an area on the wall or floor for a guitar stand or holder, whereas committing to writing a novel may mean that you need to make room for a desk in a quiet spot in your house. Evaluating how much space you will need is key to ensuring that you are fully prepared for the next step.

Create a Zone for Your New Hobby

The reason it is so easy to scroll through social media or binge-watch a show during your downtime is simply that there are very few barriers to entry to engage in either one of these options. If you have to get out a whole box of paints, lay down a drop cloth and set up your easel before even beginning your project, you’re far less likely to commit to your hobby when you are tired or stressed. Create a zone in your home where everything is hobby-ready. A space where your favorite hobby is set up that allows you to begin immediately can ensure that–even on days with little downtime–you’re more likely to commit to your new hobby or skill.