When a kitchen is being designed, the room is typically laid out so that the sink, stove and refrigerator form a triangle. That concept has been a cornerstone of home design for decades. It’s still important, but in some ways, kitchen designs have changed to adapt to the needs of modern families.

What Is the Purpose of the Kitchen ‘Work Triangle?’

The “work triangle” idea is intended to make a kitchen easy to use. Since people need to access the refrigerator and use the sink and stove to prepare meals, having those elements near each other can maximize efficiency.

The work triangle should be large enough to make the kitchen practical and functional, but not too large. If the sink, stove and refrigerator are spread out too much, a cook may have to waste a lot of time walking back and forth. A person should be able to move quickly from one area to the other, and there shouldn’t be anything that could get in the way, such as a table or an island.

How Have Kitchen Designs Evolved?

Families have changed over the years, and home designs have changed as well. In the past, one person generally did all of the cooking. Nowadays, many couples enjoy preparing meals together. Often, parents involve their kids in meal preparation in some way. That means that homeowners’ needs and preferences have changed when it comes to kitchen design.

More and more families are choosing open floor plans and kitchens with islands. In a larger kitchen, the refrigerator, sink and stove may still be situated so they form a triangle, but the triangle may be larger.

In a kitchen with an island, there may not be a triangle at all. Instead, the island may form a fourth point in a geometric figure.

Some families prefer a kitchen with the refrigerator set apart or a second sink. Those types of arrangements may suit a particular family’s needs better than a traditional triangle layout.

In modern kitchens, designers sometimes create work zones instead of focusing on the locations of the sink, stove and refrigerator. A kitchen can have areas to store food, pots and pans, dishes and utensils, in addition to places for prep work and cooking.

Since the typical family uses the kitchen for several functions, work zones are often designed to be multi-purpose areas. For example, a single area may be used for eating meals, doing homework and socializing.

Consider Your Family’s Needs and Lifestyle When Designing Your Kitchen

If you’re thinking about remodeling your kitchen, the work triangle may be an important part of your planning process, but there is much more to consider. Design your kitchen based on how you will use the space. Think about how you cook, how many people generally prepare meals at one time, and what other purposes the kitchen serves. Work with your contractor or architect to create a kitchen that suits your family.