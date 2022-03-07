What to Consider Before Adopting a Furry Friend

There are a lot of factors to take into consideration if you’re thinking about bringing a new furry friend into your family. Though pet ownership is one of the biggest responsibilities you could take on, it is also one of the most rewarding. Before you adopt, consider the following to ensure you can give your new best friend a happy and healthy forever home.

Time

Adding a new four-legged friend to the family is a commitment on many fronts. The most important aspect to consider is the amount of time you will be able to devote to your new pet. How much time are you willing to commit to training them? How long will they be left alone throughout the day? You’ll need to allocate time during each day to care for your new pet.

Money

Owning a pet comes with a lot of additional costs. Food, vaccinations, vet visits, supplies, medications, training, pet care, travel fees, grooming, treats, toys and pet fees are all important things to take into consideration when adopting a pet for the first time. Make sure you have flexibility in your budget that will allow you to afford these additional costs.

Space

Our furry friends need their own space. If you’re thinking about adopting a dog—especially if it is a high-energy breed—make sure you have enough space for them to run around. Do you have a designated space where you could put their litter box, crate and food containers?

Energy

Being a pet owner can be exhausting. New pets can require a lot of attention, care, and energy. Be sure you are able to commit to exercising, training and caring for your animal. Examine what type of pet you adopt to be sure it aligns with your energy level.

Potential Damages

Despite how much we love them, no pet is entirely perfect. Consider if you are willing to manage any potential damages that pets may cause to furniture, your house, or any of your belongings. How do you feel about cleaning up accidents? Does your apartment charge for pet damage? It’s important to take the challenges of being a pet owner into account before becoming one.

Other Residents

Consider the environment you will be bringing your new pet into. What other people and animals already occupy your home? How will your new pet interact with any children or other animals? Make sure everybody is on board before introducing a new member to the family.

Responsibility

Above all, it’s important to remember that owning a pet requires a certain level of maturity and responsibility. Another life depends on you! Dogs live for an average of 10 to 13 years and cats can live to be older than 20. Make sure you are able to fully commit to this animal and give them a forever home filled with love and plenty of cuddles.