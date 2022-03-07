Spring has sprung! The sun is reluctantly returning from its long winter vacation and with it comes warmth, brightness, and the possibility for an abundance of springtime activities. As the weather heats up, it’s time to emerge from our fuzzy blankets and puffy coats. Soak up the sunshine and enjoy some time outside with these tips and tricks for throwing the perfect picnic.

Find the Picnic-Perfect Location

Before you make the journey for an outside dining experience, find a location that best suits you. Whether it be along the river, in a park, on the side of a mountain, or in your own backyard, make sure you plan accordingly. Find somewhere that has enough space to lay out your food and comfortably sit. It doesn’t hurt if there’s a beautiful view to enjoy while you feast!

Prepare Your Meal

Some foods lend themselves to be more suitable for picnics than others. Foods that are low mess, low assembly and easy to pick up are best for picnics. Sandwiches, cheese boards and pre-cut fruits and veggies are all great options. Don’t forget to bring something to sip! Fill up water bottles and bring along a refreshing beverage like lemonade to tie the picnic together.

Gotta Have Utensils

Bring disposable plates, napkins, cups, and flatware to ensure a fantastic picnic experience. If you’re looking for something more environmentally conscious, explore camping dinnerware to find collapsible flatware and lightweight plates that you can just bring home and wash once the picnic is over.

Bring a Basket

Perhaps you shouldn’t put all your eggs in one basket, but a basket is the perfect mode of transportation for your picnic pickings! Find a sturdy basket with handles that will make it easy for you to carry all your essentials. If you have foods that should be kept cold, consider a cooler. Taking your picnic deep in the woods? A backpack cooler is the perfect option to easily carry your food along with you on your hike.

Beat the Bugs!

Despite the lovely sunshine, fresh air, and relaxing ambiance of eating outside, you’ll have to combat certain factors to make it truly enjoyable. Bring along bug spray or citronella candles to keep the pesky pests out of your picnic.

Can’t Forget Clean Up

It’s important to leave your picnic spot just as you found it. Bring along trash bags. Remember that you have to carry back everything you carried out, so try to consolidate as much as possible.