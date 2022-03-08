The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Board of Governors approved the creation of a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Council, composed of ALTA members who have been critical in developing initiatives at their organizations, the organization recently announced.

Several of ALTA’s engagement groups already work on various DEI initiatives, including the DEI Subcommittee of the Talent Committee, the DEI Subcommittee of the Membership Committee and the Discriminatory Covenants Work Group.

Members of the initial council include:

Deborah Bailey, Bailey Helms Legal

Mark Bennett, CAE, IOM, Ohio Land Title Association

Michelle Glonek, First American Title Insurance Company

Dione Joseph OLTP, Title First Agency, Inc.

Mike Montalvo, Fort Dearborn Land Title Company, LLC

Elizabeth Reilly, Fidelity National Financial Inc.

David Scott, Old Republic National Title Insurance Company

Elizabeth Wysong Berg ITP, NTP, FNF Family of Companies

“While the strides made by each group are important and should continue moving forward, we feel it is time to join leaders of these groups to share information and reduce overlap of efforts and have one group that reports to the Board of Governors,” said Dan Wold, president of ALTA. “As an industry that values homeownership and fair housing for all, we’re dedicated to taking meaningful action that benefits professionals in the industry and our communities.”

ALTA CEO Diane Tomb said, “Bridging opportunity gaps and ensuring that all people have a greater chance to succeed is the right thing to do. This is one step in ALTA’s journey to help our members develop a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce. We commend those dedicating their time to this important Council and sharing their passion and insight to drive sustainable action.”

For more information, visit www.alta.org