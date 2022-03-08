North Carolina real estate leader Shirley Morrison announced this week that she is launching her own brokerage with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 Coastal Advantage.

Morrison has been with the CENTURY 21® brand for 35-plus years, the company stated and is known for her industry and community leadership and working with the military. Her business serves the Jacksonville and Onslow counties.

“Real estate consumers need to demand the personalized, unique and memorable moments along every step of the agent-customer relationship that my team has been proudly providing the people and families of Onslow/Pender/Carteret/Craven Counties for decades,” said Morrison. “Ultimately, it is important to us to remain part of an organization that, since 1971, has been innovating and changing the game of real estate for the betterment of their affiliated agents and real estate consumers.”

CENTURY 21 Coastal Advantage officially changed its name from CENTURY 21 Sweyer & Associates this year.

“This is terrific news for us because when a legend like Shirley, with a cultural legacy of exceeding customer experiences as deep and rich as hers, commits to our brand, it reaffirms our work to transform this industry from transactional to experiential,” added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Her energy and enthusiasm for helping families, in particular her work with the military, is unparalleled. My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help grow her business and impact on the community.”

