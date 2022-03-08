Whether you’re planning a major kitchen remodeling project or you just want to make some simple and affordable changes, the hardware on your cabinets and drawers is important. The knobs and pulls that you choose can add both functionality and style to your kitchen.

Which Types of Hardware Should You Choose?

You can use either knobs or pulls on cabinets and drawers. You will most likely want to use a combination of both in your kitchen.

There isn’t a rule regarding where to use knobs and where to use pulls. In some cases, one may work better than the other, but you’re free to experiment and be creative. Think about the size and design of the cabinets and drawers in your kitchen to figure out which type of hardware would be a better fit in each instance.

How Large Should Knobs and Pulls Be?

When selecting hardware, consider the sizes of your cabinets and drawers so that your knobs or pulls are proportional. Generally speaking, pulls should be about one-third of the width of a drawer, and knobs should have a width of an inch or more. For a particularly wide drawer, you may need a longer pull, two pulls or two knobs.

You also have to consider functionality. The knobs or pulls that you select should be large enough that they will be easy to grip and use comfortably several times each day, but they shouldn’t be so big that the proportions are off.

If you’re keeping your current cabinets and drawers and just replacing the knobs and pulls, look for new hardware that’s the same size as what you currently have. That way, you will be able to use the existing holes instead of filling them in and creating new ones in different places.

Which Metal and Color Should You Choose?

When you visit your local home improvement store, you’ll most likely find kitchen hardware made with a variety of metals. You can choose textured hardware with a traditional design, or you can go with modern hardware that has a simpler profile.

Think about the colors of your cabinets, drawers, appliances and light fixtures. You may want kitchen hardware that matches another element in your kitchen to tie things together, or you may prefer to use a different color for contrast. You can also mix and match different metals and styles to design a kitchen that’s uniquely yours.

How Much Work Is Required to Install Kitchen Hardware?

Installing knobs and pulls is a simple project that you can do yourself. Knobs are easier to install since they’re smaller and are held in place with a single screw. Pulls require a little more work to install.