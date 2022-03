You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 3 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details Subscribe

It may not be the Build Back Better Bill, but the housing market could be in for some legislative assistance thanks to a recent deal hashed out by top lawmakers. Congressional leaders unveiled a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package on March 8th that would keep the cash flowing in the government