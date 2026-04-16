As the market heads into the summer season—typically one of the busiest times of the year for real estate—agents have a critical window to prepare. The groundwork you lay now can determine whether the coming months feel smooth and productive or chaotic and reactive.

Instead of waiting for activity to pick up, proactive agents are using this time to tighten operations, reconnect with clients and position themselves for more listings and smoother transactions. Here are three smart business strategies to make before summer arrives.

Re-engage your database

Before chasing new leads, start with people who already know and trust you.

Your database likely includes past clients, warm leads and prospects who may have paused their home search earlier in the year. A simple check-in can reignite conversations and uncover opportunities ahead of the busy season.

Consider the following:



Sending a quick ‘Thinking of you’ message

Offering a home value update

Asking if their plans have changed for the year

Even if they’re not ready to act, staying top-of-mind now increases the chances they’ll turn to you—or refer you—when summer decisions are made.

Fine-tune your listing strategy

With more listings expected to hit the market, standing out becomes even more important.

Take time now to evaluate what’s working—and what isn’t—in your current approach. That might include refreshing your listing presentation, upgrading your marketing materials or photography strategy or reviewing your pricing conversations and scripts.

Sellers will be comparing agents more closely in a competitive season, so having a polished, confident approach can make a measurable difference in winning listings.

Get your systems ready for volume

Summer can bring a surge in showings, offers and client communication. Without the right systems in place, things can quickly become overwhelming.

You can streamline your workflow by:



Organizing your customer relationship management (CRM) system and follow-up plans

Set up your templates for common emails and texts

Revisit your schedule and time-blocking strategy

A little preparation can go a long way in helping you stay responsive and professional—even at your busiest.

Success during the summer market doesn’t happen by accident. By reconnecting with your database, sharpening your listing strategy and preparing your systems now, you can step into the season with clarity—and capitalize on the opportunities ahead.