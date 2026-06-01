Above from left, Steve Pacinelli, JB Bolton and Ethan Beute

Buffini & Company has announced a significant expansion of its executive leadership team, appointing three respected industry veterans to help guide the company’s next phase of growth and innovation. The appointments reinforce the company’s long-standing commitment to helping real estate professionals build successful, relationship-driven businesses in an increasingly technology-focused marketplace.

Joining the leadership team are Steve Pacinelli as chief revenue officer, JB Bolton as COO and Ethan Beute as chief ambassador. The appointments follow the recent naming of Darin Dawson as CEO and support Buffini & Company’s strategy of combining proven business systems with modern technology to better serve agents, brokers and team leaders.

“Recruiting high-caliber leaders like Steve, JB and Ethan is a testament to the exciting direction Buffini & Company is headed,” said Darin Dawson. “Having worked closely with each of them for years, I know firsthand the depth of their expertise and their alignment with our core mission. Together, we are focused on integrating modern, scalable technology with the relational, high-touch business models that have made this company the industry standard for 30 years.”

Founded on its signature Work by Referral® philosophy, Buffini & Company is focused on helping real estate professionals strengthen client relationships while leveraging new technologies to improve efficiency and scalability. The expanded leadership team is expected to play a key role in advancing that mission.

“Our community deserves leaders who understand exactly what it takes to thrive in today’s changing landscape,” said Brian Buffini. “Bringing Steve, JB and Ethan on board isn’t about us; it’s about giving our agents and brokers the absolute best coaching, systems, and support in the industry. This team has the heart and expertise required to help our members leverage modern technology without losing the human connection that drives their revenue.”

Steve Pacinelli, Chief Revenue Officer: As Chief Revenue Officer, Pacinelli will focus on enhancing how clients discover, engage with and grow through Buffini & Company’s coaching and training programs. Drawing on leadership experience at BombBomb, Follow Up Boss and Zillow, he brings deep expertise in building subscription and membership-based businesses that deliver measurable results while maintaining strong customer relationships.

JB Bolton, Chief Operating Officer: Bolton will oversee operational strategy, aligning people, processes, technology and coaching programs to ensure consistent execution and client success. He brings more than two decades of SaaS leadership experience, having served in executive roles including SVP of Operations, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at BombBomb. Most recently, he founded Bolton Co., an executive coaching and advisory firm.

Ethan Beute, Chief Ambassador: In his new role, Beute will focus on elevating the voices and successes of Buffini & Company’s global community of clients, coaches and members. A Wall Street Journal bestselling co-author, speaker and podcast host, Beute previously held leadership positions at Zillow Group and BombBomb and is widely recognized for his expertise in relationship-based business growth.

Together, the expanded executive team shares a common objective: making it easier for real estate professionals and brokerage leaders to build and scale relationship-driven businesses while maintaining the personal connections that remain at the heart of long-term success.

The company also shared a message directly to its community, emphasizing that the appointments represent a renewed commitment to accountability and client results.

“When we say this is a new era at Buffini & Company, we mean a new level of accountability to the results you get from our system,” the company stated. “Steve’s job is to make sure our growth never comes at the expense of your trust. JB’s job is to ensure our systems and experiences are as reliable as our philosophy. Ethan’s job is to keep your stories and successes at the center of every decision we make. Together, they will help us keep ‘Work by Referral’ as relevant for the next 30 years as it has been for the last 30.”

Read the full announcement here.