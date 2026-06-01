Forbes Global Properties has expanded its presence in Europe with the addition of Maior Capital as its exclusive member firm in Sardinia, to represent luxury properties on the Mediterranean’s second-largest island

Forbes says the partnership strengthens its reach across a destination known for its pristine coastline, luxury lifestyle and international appeal among affluent homebuyers and investors.

“Maior Capital offers a differentiated approach, unparalleled regional knowledge, and a collective commitment to outstanding client service,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “We are honored to welcome this esteemed firm to our network, enabling us to extend our presence to one of the world’s leading markets sought out by affluent buyers and sellers.”

Led by Francesco Budroni, Maior Capital serves clients throughout Sardinia’s most prestigious residential markets. The firm has built its reputation on extensive local expertise, personalized service and strategic marketing campaigns designed to maximize visibility for luxury properties both locally and internationally, a release notes.

Supported by a team of more than 30 specialized professionals, the network says the brokerage is recognized for delivering exceptional client experiences while helping buyers and sellers navigate Sardinia’s distinctive luxury property landscape.

“Maior Capital has been guiding clients through Sardinia’s most desirable residential locations,” said Francesco Budroni, CEO and founder of Maior Capital. “Joining Forbes Global Properties gives us the opportunity to connect our clients and properties with a global audience while upholding the high standards and thoughtful approach that sets our firm apart.”

For more information, visit www.forbesglobalproperties.com.