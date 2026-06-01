Jessica Edgerton, chief legal officer and executive vice president of Industry and Learning at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), has been named the recipient of the 2026 Mondaq Transition to Business Award at the Mondaq U.S. In-House Counsel Celebration, held in affiliation with the American Bar Association.

According to a release, the award recognizes attorneys who have transitioned into in-house leadership roles and now play a direct role in shaping business strategy, regulatory direction and organizational decision-making within their industries.

At LeadingRE, Edgerton oversees legal, compliance and regulatory operations for the organization’s global network of 500 independent real estate firms across more than 70 countries. She also leads LeadingRE Institute, the company’s online learning platform, and produces the Risky Minute series focused on legal and regulatory developments impacting the real estate industry.

“It’s a distractingly noisy and litigious time in our industry, and it’s impossible to silo legal issues from the core business challenges facing our network members,” said Edgerton. “That’s why this award is particularly meaningful to me. The work I love most sits at the strategic intersection of the law, risk management, and professional development, each of which play a critical role in ensuring the success of our member companies in an era of homogenization and rapid technological change.”

“With compliance and legal matters so prevalent in our industry, we are thrilled to have such a highly qualified professional on our team and to see Jessica recognized by her peers,” said LeadingRE President and CEO Paul Boomsma.

Prior to joining LeadingRE, Edgerton served as associate counsel for the National Association of Realtors®, and currently serves on the boards of Bright MLS and Moderne Ventures. She is a frequent speaker on topics including risk management, professional development and industry trends. She has also been named on RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers list for nine consecutive years.

For more information, visit www.leadingre.com.