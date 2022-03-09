More than 35 years into her real estate career, Kathy Connelly, senior vice president of corporate services at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, has no regrets about her chosen industry. In 1986, after a stint as a stay-at-home mom, Connelly took the dive and started working at the corporate offices of a real estate franchisor.

After being exposed to the “behind the scenes” of real estate, she quickly transitioned to the relocation side of the franchisor’s sister company. Following that company’s acquisition, Connelly accepted a position to work with the parent company’s residential brokerage, managing business development and relocation.

“After being relocated to Atlanta for my career, I subsequently joined Prudential Georgia Properties, which became Berkshire Hathaway Georgia Properties in 2013. During the past 28 years, I have been able to leverage my client relations and business development experience to bring added value to our clients,” Connelly says.

With that level of experience, Connelly has a deep understanding of the wants and needs of clients, and she knows which partners provide true value. Given today’s inventory shortage and the shift to a seller’s market, she recognizes the importance of educating clients on the benefits a home warranty provides.

“Many buyers are limiting or waiving inspections or accepting the property ‘as-is’ just to get their offer accepted by the seller,” says Connelly. “A home warranty provides peace of mind for the buyer and coverage beyond the point of sale.”

Connelly goes on to explain that the home warranty is also a risk management tool for her company. In fact, it’s in everyone’s best interest when she can offer expanded service and protection for clients.

“The local HSA team works closely with our associates to educate them on coverage options,” she says. “They are very transparent, and we don’t view them as sales reps, but rather, we see them as part of our value proposition for the consumer.”

But why does HSA stand out among other home warranty companies? While Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties originally explored several brands, they felt that the company’s core values closely aligned with the firm’s. Better yet, the team at HSA truly connected with Connelly’s team in Atlanta.

“We’ve been working with HSA for approximately 15 years,” says Connelly. “The local team has strong relationships that are built on trust and mutual respect with our brokers and associates.”

To illustrate the service level that HSA provides, Connelly describes a recent conversation she had with a client who purchased a home with the help of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties five years ago.

“The seller provided a home warranty that covered some of the buyer’s inspection issues at the time,” she says. “The buyer has maintained the warranty coverage, and just this past year, had to use the HVAC coverage. The warranty gave this buyer peace of mind and saved them a lot of money. They wouldn’t buy a house without also buying a home warranty.”

In today’s competitive market, buyers are looking for ways to help their offer stand out. Adding a home warranty is a great way to get the seller’s attention.

