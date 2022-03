You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 3 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details Subscribe

As Russian attacks on Ukraine persist, the ripple effects of global economic markets are being felt by millions, if not more. According to recent reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the geopolitical situation has sent the nation's already-elevated inflationary environment into a