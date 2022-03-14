Here are six decorative range hood ideas that will stand out in your kitchen.

A Uniformed Look

A range hood in the same marble, granite or quartzite as your counters or backsplash creates a sleek, streamlined and dramatic look.

Mixed Metallic Range Hood

Mixing metals on your range hood creates an elegant, traditional and even glam look.

One-of-a-Kind Rustic Beams

Incorporating rustic beams on the range hood creates a laid-back, yet one-of-a-kind look.

Wood and Stone Range Hood

Blending wood and stone elements creates a rustic, one-of-a-kind range hood that creates a cozy yet stately vibe.

Limestone Look

A limestone range hood is the epitome of old-world elegance combined with a contemporary silhouette.

Mantel-Style Hood

A range hood that resembles a mantel is stately and timeless.