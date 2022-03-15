Marilyn Wilson, founder and managing partner of WAV Group, is joining the executive leadership team of the National Small Business Association, the company has announced. For the past two years, Wilson has served on the NSBA board of trustees and most recently as the chair of the economic development committee.

Wilson will serve as NSBA’s vice chair of advocacy for the nation’s oldest small business advocacy organization.

Wilson also continues to lead two high-profile, California-based small businesses: the WAV Group real estate consulting firm and RE Technology, an online source for real estate technology education.

Wilson has driven extensive advocacy initiatives throughout the real estate industry and her leadership within the NSBA. Celebrating 85 years representing America’s small-business owners, NSBA is a nonpartisan organization and the longest-running small-business advocacy group in the nation. Promoting legislation that advances the needs of small businesses and their employees matches the experience she brings to this new position on the leadership team.

“Small businesses in America deliver 44% of GDP but are among the most underrepresented groups in framing legislation and shaping opportunities for America’s workforce,” Wilson said.“ The NSBA contributes an immeasurable benefit to its members, and I am honored to represent their interests,” she added.

Wilson’s track record as a West Coast small business owner and her experience serving small businesses and technology companies around North America offers a valuable perspective to help shape the priorities of this organization. According to the US Small Business Administration, 99.8% of California entities (3.8 million total) are small businesses. Wilson will be working with NSBA to represent their best interests and advocate for policies to enable business growth and profitability.

“Marilyn is an outstanding contributor to NSBA and delivers many unique perspectives developed through her professional practice. We are thrilled to have her step into the role of Vice Chair of Advocacy, where her wide breadth of small business knowledge and her ability to foster collaboration can be leveraged across all of our committees,” said Michael Stanek, chair of the NSBA and co-owner of Hunt Imaging, a leading producer of dry and liquid toners.

“WAV Group is honored to have Marilyn rejoin the National Small Business Association Board of Directors and continue to fight for small businesses by lobbying for pro-business legislation,” said Victor Lund, WAV Group founder and managing partner.

For more information, visit wavgroup.com.