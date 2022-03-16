Since the onset of the pandemic, our outdoor areas have become a true extension of our home, going from a place for seasonal entertaining to a year-round haven for gathering, playing, living and working.

To help you further utilize your outdoor space throughout the year, the home and property experts at Living Cozy offer these six tips for making the most of fresh-air living any time.

Weatherproof Furniture

Weatherproof furniture will allow you to use your outdoor area all year round, no matter what the forecast says. Also look for furniture with a low thermal conductivity so that it won’t be hot to the touch on warm summer days. This will also help prevent cracking and fading of the materials over time.



Lighting

Outdoor lighting used all year round gives your home a warm and inviting feel, while also serving a utilitarian purpose by illuminating paths and entryways. Options in outdoor lighting are endless, from motion-activated spotlights and solar accent lights to playful string lights and lanterns.



Add Warmth

The best way to start using your outdoor space year round is to add a heating element. Consider a fire pit for everyone to gather around, whether you choose to construct one in a selected spot or invest in the portable variety. Also consider an infrared patio heater, which can warm your entire deck or patio for outdoor entertaining.

Make It Cozy

Another way to add coziness and warmth to your outdoor space is with a selection of warm blankets and throws. Cushions and pillows throughout your outdoor space will also encourage outdoor snuggling, while adding a stylish pop of color, so don’t skimp on adding these traditional indoor elements to the outdoors.

Shade and Shelter

Accessories and structures that add shade and shelter come in handy all year round, protecting you from harsh sun in the summer, and chilly winds in the cooler months. Some of the best shade and shelter options for gardens and outdoor spaces include umbrellas, gazebos, canopies and pergolas.

Dining Area

When it comes to al fresco dining, it’s time to think beyond the barbecue. Today’s options for outdoor chefs include outdoor ovens, smokers, built-in grills and pizza ovens. Outdoor kitchens take the culinary factor up a notch by providing refrigeration, sinks and storage for cooking ease.