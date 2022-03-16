Most people realize there is far too much plastic clogging up into the landfills, much of it producing harmful toxins out into the air we breathe. The good news is that by becoming more eco-conscious and reducing your use of plastic, you can also save big dollars because you will be spending less. Ecologists offer up five very easy ways to start.

Ditch the Plastic Wrap – It’s convenient, but almost impossible to recycle because it clogs up the machinery used at recycling plants. Wrap leftover cheese in wax paper, which will keep it better anyway, and invest in reusable beeswax wraps or silicone covers to cover leftovers and other prepared dishes.

Use Glass Containers – Stop buying plastic storage containers. You can buy a few canning jars in different sizes, or just save all those empty glass jars from sauce, jam and pickles. Remove the labels and use them again and again.

Say Goodbye to Tea Bags – Surprisingly, plastic tea bags release a lot of microplastic into every cup of tea, and even paper tea bags contain a small amount of polypropylene, which cannot be composted or recycled. Buy an inexpensive tea infuser and use loose tea leaves, which are far cheaper than tea bags.

Rethink Single Cup Coffee Pods – Instead of buying and tossing one-cup coffee pods, purchase coffee by the pound and use washable, reusable coffee pods, or look into new options for single cup coffee makers that do not use pods.

Get Rid of Kitchen Sponges – Most are made of plastic and cannot be recycled, plus they send microplastics down the drain that are harmful to marine organisms and coral reefs. Use inexpensive cotton dish cloths that will last for years and never buy another sponge again.