Along with spring cleaning, warmer weather seems to inspire a yen to spruce up our living spaces—and it isn’t necessary to bust the budget to do so. For $200 or less, you can make small changes to improve the look and feel of any room.

Paint is Cheap – A fresh coat of paint is a cheap enough way to bring new life to a bedroom or living room. Painting the front door can make your whole home seem more welcoming, and putting a new coat of stain or sealer on your outdoor deck will make it look beautiful and last longer.

Change Out Kitchen Hardware – A new set of cabinet door and drawer pulls can change the look of your kitchen. If the budget can take it, change the sink hardware as well to add new sophistication.

Replace Old Light Fixtures – You may be amazed at the number of affordable choices your local hardware or big box store can offer. Replace the light fixture over your dining room table for a bright, new look. Install some recessed lighting in the living room, den or rec room, and/or change out your outdated table lamps.

Add Modular Shelving – Boost the style and utility of a blank wall with some inexpensive and easily installed modular shelving to hold books, photographs and your favorite knick-knacks.

Hang a Mirror – A stylish mirror on a living room or dining room wall will help make the space look larger and brighter.

Organize the Garage – Make the space count and improve the look by adding wall-mounted storage and/or commercial shelving to get those brooms, mops and yard tools off the floor, and store away your extra supplies and seasonal goods.