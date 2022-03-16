While it’s certainly one of the most important parts of your home—both aesthetically and functionally—pulling the trigger on a new roof is a monumental decision for most homeowners. Given the cost and disruption involved in the process, it’s not surprising that there is much trepidation involved when it comes time to replace your roof.

But a new roof adds tremendous value to your home, especially if you’re considering a move in the not-so-distant future, not to mention important protection for your family and increased efficiency for your home. The first place to begin is by determining the best type of roofing material for your home. Your area’s climate, your style preferences and your performance needs in terms of sustainability and energy efficiency should all be taken into consideration as well.

Once you’ve chosen your roof material, secure bids from at least three different professional roof installers. Then interview them with these key questions suggested by the Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) before signing a contract:

How long have you and your company been in business?

Are you and your crew licensed, bonded and insured?

What is your experience working with my preferred roofing materials?

Can you provide three project examples and references from recent jobs you’ve completed?

What steps will you take to protect my property, home and landscaping during the process?

What is the brand/manufacturer of the materials you’ll be using? How long have they been in business, and how long have you been working with them? What is their track record?

What kind of product and installation warranties are offered, are they transferable, and how long is the product guaranteed to last?

What verifiable safety, performance and environmental standards, testing and regulations does the manufacturer adhere to?

What type of performance ratings does the product have for conditions such as severe weather and fire protection?

What customer service support do you and the manufacturer offer should an issue, problem or question arise?

Does the manufacturer have favorable reviews from other customers and credible, third-party business-rating organizations?

Are you members of key industry trade organizations?

The MRA also advises to be wary of any contractor who demands cash or full payment upfront, has no physical address or identification, steers you to a specific lender or tries to act as the intermediary by asking to file insurance claims on your behalf, or wants your personal financial information prior to starting the process. Be sure to verify their web and physical address, check out online reviews and contact references, get cost estimates, schedules and other agreements in writing (in advance) and ensure the contractor has the right permits.

Taking care of your due diligence up front will help alleviate the stress involved in getting a new roof, and ensure a successful outcome for your most important investment—your home.