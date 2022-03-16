Regardless of age, spring break has long epitomized the chance to escape cold weather and the stresses of daily life for a fun-filled escapade. Given the continued pandemic rollercoaster, however, how travelers are spending their spring getaways may surprise you.

VacationRenter recently surveyed 10,000 of its customers from around the globe and asked them to reveal their upcoming travel preferences. Here are the resulting six travel trends on deck for Spring Break 2022.

Beach-Bound

More than half of those surveyed plan to head to “beach or coastal” destinations for their getaways. Since traditional beachy sojourns tend to allow for ample relaxation—not to mention social distancing—this trend aligns with the 42% of respondents who say they are traveling to unwind. Party-hard college crowd destinations, like Daytona, aren’t as popular. Instead, folks are opting for family-friendly spots. Top searches include:

Key West, Florida

Maui, Hawaii

Siesta Key, Florida

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Hilton Head, South Carolina

The Great Outdoors

Outdoorsy spring vacations are also leading the charge. Those choosing “adventure or expedition” destinations and “ski” vacations along with “beach or coastal” preferences make up a whopping 91% of those surveyed. In addition to the seaside destinations, searches also include the following mountain destinations as top picks for spring 2022:

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Mammoth Lakes, California

Vail, Colorado

For those not chasing the surf or snow, the formerly popular “party or festival” category had a showing of just 9% in the survey. Nevertheless, New Orleans and Miami continue to crop up in the top 20 destinations of current searches.



Spontaneity Endures

The last-minute travel trend seen at the end of 2021 continues into spring 2022. The convergence of flexible cancellations, pandemic variants and remote work/school environments may be fueling this ongoing spontaneity among travelers. Fifty-two percent of those surveyed expect to book their stays just one to three weeks before arrival.



Expanding Horizons

Whatever the motivation, even if it’s just to escape the grind, 62% of those surveyed plan to explore a new destination. That pioneering spirit could mean folks are splurging on a more complex getaway, such as planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Maui versus the annual drive to the closest beach. It might even involve crossing borders, given that 50% of respondents say they would venture abroad if regulations permit international travel.



Elbow Room, Please

Wherever the road takes them, travelers continue to seek out single-family accommodations for their getaways. Survey responses show a strong preference for house or apartment rental, at 31% and 29%, respectively. Having a kitchen and living space gives vacationers the flexibility to venture out among others, or to keep their distance when they desire.