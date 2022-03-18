Usually, our dietary choices are dictated by our waistlines in a seemingly endless quest to increase protein, cut carbs, eat more vegetables or whatever the latest trend for shedding pounds happens to be.

One area of our bodies that we rarely associate with diet, however, is our brains. But the fact of the matter is, we can help our minds stay sharp and focused with a regular intake of certain foods. The health experts at marthastewart.com recommend the following:

Leafy Green Vegetables. This is certainly not the first time you’ve been told to eat your greens and it probably won’t be the last. With a multitude of vitamins and health benefits, spinach, kale, arugula, parsley and romaine lettuces contain the nutrients lutein, vitamin K, nitrate, folate, alpha-tocopherol, beta-carotene and kaempferol, which have all been associated with better brain health. Try to consume at least two-and-a-half cups of vegetables per day, making sure that one of those cups comes from leafy greens. Fatty Fish. Fish that contain beneficial omega-3 fatty acids help your arteries function better and lower your cholesterol—both of which are important for brain function. Which varieties do the trick? Salmon, light tuna, cod and pollack, which also have low mercury levels. Walnuts. While there are many nuts that are good for your health, research says that walnuts are rich in an omega-3 fatty compound that leads to improved cognitive performance. Coffee. Great news for coffee lovers! Turns out the beloved morning drink may also be good for your brain! According to research, increased caffeine consumption can lead to higher mental functioning, potentially reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s. Dark Berries. The dark shades found in blueberries and blackberries come from a plant chemical known as flavonoids, known to have a variety of health benefits, such as supporting memory retention. Try to get at least one cup of these dark berries per week. Dark Chocolate. Saving the best for last, dark chocolate is also rich in brain-boosting flavonoids thanks to its high concentration of cacao. So treat yourself to an indulgent square each day and know that you’re doing something positive for your health.

Map out your weekly meal plan with the above foods in mind so that you’re sure to get your share of brain-benefitting nutrients. Short on time? Throw some of the above into a smoothie, toss some walnuts in a salad or your morning oatmeal, or grab a tuna sandwich for lunch. With just a little focus, you’ll be able to eat these foods on the regular.