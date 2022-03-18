Responsible for more than $5 billion worth of damage per year in the U.S., termites can quickly wreak havoc on your home. With the ability to feast on wood and other food sources 24 hours a day, it doesn’t take long for a small problem to turn into an infestation.

To make matters worse, structural damage due to termites is rarely covered by homeowners insurance. That’s why taking preventative measures is essential to protecting your home and your budget. Here are some tips for staving off a termite issue before it becomes a costly crisis:

Be on the look-out. Termites aren’t always easy to spot, as they are similar to the size of a pavement ant and pale in color. When looking around your home, keep an eye out for the telltale signs, such as mud tunnels coming up the slab or piers of your home or “pinholes” in the sheetrock or paneling.

Get rid of cardboard. If you’ve just moved in or have many deliveries a day, it’s important to get rid of cardboard as soon as possible as termites love to chew on boxes. When it comes to storing items, choose plastic bins instead.

Keep things tidy inside and out. Many homeowners make the mistake of leaving debris, such as leaves and soil build-up, around the base of the home. This serves as food for termites, so be sure to remove dead trees and stumps, consider a mulch alternative and remove piles of clutter inside, such as books, newspapers and magazines, which also serve as food for termites.

Check the wood around your house. Take the time to check the wooden beams and exposed wood (including furniture) around your house. Press your thumb or fingers against exposed wood and if the wood crumbles, you probably have termites. If you catch it early, you can get rid of termites and stop the damage.

Reduce moisture. Keep a watchful eye on your air conditioner or leaky pipes that could moisten the wood around them, inviting termites in for a meal. Fix any broken roof tiles that may allow in moisture, and ensure proper ventilation to reduce humidity and moisture levels.

Have an annual inspection. One of the best ways to have peace of mind, and catch an infestation early, is to have an annual inspection by a pest management professional. Look for a termite warranty as well, which may cover any future damage and repairs due to termites.

Source: Erlich Pest Control