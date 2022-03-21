Corcoran Group, LLC has announced its continued expansion by welcoming its latest Caribbean affiliate with the launch of Corcoran Cayman Islands, owned and led by Paul Young. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, marks another milestone for the firm’s global footprint, the company stated.

“Our presence in the Caribbean is extremely important as we continue to grow our global footprint, and this arrival into the Cayman Islands is no exception,” said Liebman. “The importance that Paul and his team have placed on teamwork and a tight-knit working environment are invaluable, and perfectly in-line with our values at Corcoran. I’m pleased to welcome Corcoran Cayman Islands to our robust network and I’m confident that they will help us attract more U.S.-based buyers to the region.”

The firm formerly known as Prime Locations Cayman was founded in 2016 by Young. Located in the heart of Seven Mile Beach on Grand Cayman, the team recently moved into a new office at The Grove, which also serves as a sales gallery.

