ABOUT REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY), is moving the real estate industry to what’s next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty®.

Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today’s consumers.

Ryan Schneider became Realogy’s Chief Executive Officer in 2017. With the support of Realogy’s influential executive leadership team, Schneider has guided Realogy through pivotal transformation as the company redefines the future of real estate.

SUB CONTENT SECTION

Realogy brands and businesses are leaders in the real estate industry and include Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group.

As the largest franchisor of residential real estate in the world through Realogy Franchise Group, the company gives independent business owners the unique opportunity to affiliate with one of Realogy’s six distinctive brands – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran Group, ERA, and Sotheby’s International Realty. Realogy Franchise Group provides support and data-driven guidance for its more than 21,000 franchise offices worldwide, including next-gen technology, marketing tools, learning platforms and delivery of high-quality leads. By offering bold consumer programs and strategic partnerships, Realogy Franchise Group helps its brokers and agents better align with their end customer – all while creating better economics and more seamless productivity for the franchisee.

Realogy Brokerage Group is a leading owner and operator of residential real estate brokerages with operations in more than 50 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States. Most operations are affiliated with Realogy’s brands, Coldwell Banker®, Sotheby’s International Realty®, and The Corcoran Group®, as well as a robust commercial real estate operation under the Coldwell Banker Commercial® brand.

Realogy Title Group is a driving force in the title and settlement services industry. While Realogy Title Group is national in scope, each of its companies are locally staffed, with a wealth of experience in settlement services.

Realogy Leads Group is a dedicated organization within Realogy focused on delivering high-quality, high-converting leads to Realogy affiliated brokers and agents across Realogy’s six residential real estate brands. The business oversees numerous national real estate programs offering consumers a distinct value proposition when completing one of the largest financial transactions of their life.

Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work® four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn’s 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on Forbes list of World’s Best Employers, World’s Top Female-Friendly Company, and America’s Best Large Employers 2022.

FAQ:

How does Realogy fuel the productivity of agents and brokers?

Realogy offers a wide range of sales, marketing, and operations solutions to its franchisees and owned brokerages, including an open tech ecosystem — a fully customizable tech platform designed to drive performance and productivity. It’s powered by Realogy’s deep data access and built on powerful APIs that allow it to evolve. Additionally, we are delivering innovative marketing products to help agents and franchisees be more productive and drive better economics including Social Ad Engine, Listing Concierge, and The Learning Platform.

What is Realogy doing in the corporate social responsibility space?

As highlighted in Realogy’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, the Company works every day to help people own their future through real estate in six key focus areas including: integrity, culture, diversity, wellness, community outreach, and environment.

What is Realogy’s relationship with Cartus?

Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility and distributed workforce solutions, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world and is a subsidiary of Realogy.