Whether you’re new to the vacation home market or you have already carved that niche in your area, this real estate sector is booming, especially since the onset of COVID-19. In 2021, sales of vacation homes surged throughout the pandemic, and according to NAR’s 2021 Vacation Homes County Report, it outpaced the overall housing market.

Like your regular real estate listings, it’s important to promote vacation homes across your social media. However, unlike your standard listings, vacation homes offer something different to buyers—and so should you. No matter what type of vacation market you work in, whether it’s beachy, snow-covered or remote in the woods, reaching the right buyers is an important piece of the vacation home niche.

The other piece of this puzzle is showcasing your skills and experience selling homes in this niche market. You are the expert, and you need to ensure that when buyers start looking for second homes or vacation homes in your market, they know exactly who to call. Here are the top tips to keep in mind when promoting your vacation homes across social media.

Market to the Right Audience

When diving into the vacation home market, it’s important to remember that not every buyer you’re in contact with is looking to make a second home purchase. However, if you market your listings properly, you will draw the attention of the right buyers. As you curate your marketing plan, keep your CRM in mind, referencing details and notes you have made from previous clients who are looking to buy, or who have mentioned interest in buying, a vacation home.

Because of the effects on the workforce due to the pandemic, many people have purchased typical vacation homes as permanent residences. With the shift from working in offices to remote positions, buyers had the opportunity to move and live in their dream locations. However, even with more buyers choosing vacation homes as permanent residences, it will still be beneficial to market these homes as second homes or vacation homes, providing details that cater to that pool of buyers.

As you start your social media marketing journey for these properties, knowing your audience is only the first step. On platforms like Instagram and Facebook, use hashtags like #vacationhome, #beachhouse, #chalet, #lakehouse and more to draw the attention to specific locations and buyers. Staged photos and exterior shots, plus additional images of the surrounding area and activities are important, especially on social channels. Remember, you are not just selling these homes, you are selling a home away from home, an experience and a vacation spot, all in one listing.

Stage the Property and Showcase “Home Away From Home” Details

A vacation home offers all of the comforts of home in a unique, special or specific location. When marketing these homes, especially on social media, it is important to highlight all of the features that buyers are looking for, from what makes it special to what makes it homey. As mentioned, visuals are very important for vacation home listings. Is there a pool, patio or outdoor kitchen? Is there a den with a theater? Maybe there is a private dock or a section of the beach they can call their own. No matter what the features may be, show all of them.

Staging, like any for-sale property, is also important. However, with vacation homes, you can have a bit more fun. If your property has a pool and patio, utilize fresh and stylish outdoor furniture, and items that scream “vacation” such as grills, fire pits and pool floaties. For the interior, don’t be afraid to go for a theme, such as nautical elements in a beachside house or winter gear for a ski chalet. Giving the look and feel of a vacation home with elements of comfort and daily life will provide your audience with a balanced and aspirational vision.

Upgrade Listing Descriptions and Highlight the Area

After you’ve staged each area of the home and taken your listing photos, it’s time to write up your listing description. Of course, like every home listing, let prospective buyers know how many rooms and bathrooms are in the home, as well as detailing special features. But with homes in destination areas, you want to create a listing that also draws them into the surrounding area.

Pair your listing pictures with shots of local restaurants, activities and other destinations in the vicinity. When people plan for vacations, they often do research on things to do and places to eat, so if they are planning to purchase a vacation home, these things will be very important to prospective buyers. Even add links to the local yacht clubs, ski resorts and boat rentals—everything they would and could use if they buy in this area. Not only will this help promote the listing and sell the home, but it will also illustrate your local and niche expertise.