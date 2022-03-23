If you’re planning to build or remodel a house, you may be trying to figure out where to put the laundry room. It should be in a convenient location where it won’t interfere with other activities. Here are some things to consider when deciding where to put your washer and dryer.

Utilities and Ventilation

Water and electricity are necessary to operate a washer and dryer. Place the laundry room in a location where it will be easy to connect machines to utilities. In or near the kitchen or a bathroom may be the best choice. A laundry room will also require a drain to remove water from a washer and ventilation for a dryer.

Accessibility and Convenience

Many homeowners like to have the laundry room near the main living areas so they can go back and forth quickly while cooking dinner or doing other activities. Some families like to have a laundry room on an upper floor near the bedrooms to minimize the distance that they have to carry laundry. Still, others prefer to put the laundry room in the basement, where it’s out of the way and won’t take up valuable living space.

If anyone in your family has trouble walking up and down stairs or carrying heavy loads, take that into consideration. The laundry room should be in a location that won’t put someone with limited mobility in harm’s way.

Noise

Washers and dryers can be noisy. Think about this when selecting a location for your laundry room. You might not want to put it between your kitchen and living room if noise from laundry machines would make it difficult to hear the TV in the next room.

If you’re concerned about noise, the basement may be the best location, provided family members can carry laundry up and down the stairs without trouble. Another plus is that if a washer leaks in the basement, you won’t have to worry about flooding causing damage in other parts of the house. A downside to your laundry room being in the basement is that you might not be able to hear when the washer and dryer have ended their cycles.

Your Home’s Layout

If you’re building a house from scratch, you will have a lot of leeway with the design. If you’re remodeling an existing house, your options may be more limited. Think about where utilities are currently located and how much space you will need for a washer, dryer, shelves, cabinets and a counter.

Figure Out What Will Work for Your Family

Think about the size of your family, who does laundry, how often and how you use other rooms in your home. Choose a laundry room location that will best suit your needs.