If you’ve found a house that you love, you may be ready to move ahead and make an offer, but you have to think about more than its features and the price. If you buy a house, you will need homeowners insurance. It’s important to explore your options before you commit to a purchase so you don’t run into a roadblock later.

You Might Not Be Able to Get Homeowners Insurance

Insurance companies don’t automatically grant a policy to everyone who requests one. They may refuse to provide coverage for a variety of reasons.

A house’s location can be a factor. If a home that you’re interested in buying is in an area that’s at risk for natural disasters, if it’s located in a high-crime neighborhood, or if several people who live nearby have filed homeowners insurance claims recently, you may find it difficult to obtain coverage at a rate you can afford, or you may be unable to get insurance at all.

If a house is in a rural or isolated area that’s difficult to reach, you may have a hard time getting homeowners insurance coverage. If, for example, a fire breaks out and first responders can’t get to the house quickly, it can be completely destroyed. An insurance company might not be willing to assume that level of risk.

If a home is old or in poor condition, it will be risky for a company to insure. A house’s condition may create a high risk of an accident or a fire, and the cost to repair an old house may be much higher than the amount it would cost to repair a newer home. You might not be able to take out a standard homeowners insurance policy for such a house. You might be able to get another type of policy, but it might have more limited coverage and/or higher premiums.

You Will Need Homeowners Insurance to Buy a House

If you take out a mortgage to purchase a home, the property will have to be insured. A lender wants to protect its investment and won’t release funds for a house that isn’t insured. You don’t want to agree to buy a house assuming that you will be able to get homeowners insurance, then find out that you can’t.

It’s a good idea to explore your insurance options before you commit to a purchase, especially if you have reason to believe that it may be difficult to get coverage. Some companies do insure houses that other insurers don’t, but you may have to do some research to identify an insurer that will approve a policy, and you may have to pay higher premiums.