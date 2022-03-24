Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has announced its CEO, Helen Hanna Casey recently was included in the national Dress for Success “Your Hour, Her Power” campaign in support of Women’s History Month. As part of the organization’s 31 Days of Women in Power, Casey will be recognized as an influential woman leader on March 26. Throughout March, Casey’s campaign information, inspirational video and donation page is available on the Dress for Success website.

“I am honored to be recognized among this group of exemplary women,” said Casey. “At Howard Hanna, we have a legacy of empowering women to reach their full professional potential. I am pleased to be a part of this campaign to continue this tradition now and into the future.”

The Your Hour, Her Power campaign is being promoted in conjunction with the celebration of Women’s History Month throughout March 2022. This campaign honors women leaders for the pivotal role they play in driving business and economic gains, as well as social and cultural change. The inspiration behind Your Hour, Her Power is the belief that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life, she becomes powerful beyond measure. Participants are encouraged to donate one hour of their pay to the campaign and inspire those around them to do the same.

The entire list of honorees can be found here.

PNC and Howard Hanna are national corporate sponsors, and Schneider Downs, Pittsburgh CLO, and Stephen Casey Architects are regional sponsors of the campaign.

For more information, visit www.HowardHanna.com.