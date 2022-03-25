The Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) Modified Loan Application Register (LAR) data for 2021 is now available on the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s HMDA Platform for approximately 4,316 HMDA filers, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced this week.

The published data contain loan-level information filed by financial institutions, modified to protect consumer privacy.

To increase public accessibility, the annual loan-level (LAR) data for each HMDA filer is now made available online. Previously, users could obtain LAR data only by making requests to specific institutions for their annual data. To allow for easier public access to all LAR data, the Bureau’s 2015 HMDA rule made the data for each HMDA filer available electronically on the FFIEC’s HMDA Platform.

Later this year, the 2021 HMDA data will be available in other forms to provide users insights into the data. These will include a nationwide loan-level dataset with all publicly available data for all HMDA reporters; aggregate and disclosure reports with summary information by geography and lender; and the HMDA Data Browser to allow users to create custom datasets, reports, and data maps.

The Bureau will later also publish a data point article highlighting key trends in the annual data, the released stated.

To access the files, click here.