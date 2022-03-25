ERA Real Estate has announced the five outstanding real estate professionals inducted into its ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Established in 2013, the ERA Hall of Fame honors affiliated individuals and companies who have consistently earned high levels of recognition and made exceptional contributions to the culture and history of the ERA brand over the decades.

The induction ceremony took place at ERA’s Fuel 2022 International Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

The ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2021 includes:

Robyn Erlenbush, broker/owner, ERA Landmark Real Estate, Bozeman, Montana., joined ERA in 1982

Gloria Frazier, broker/founder, ERA American Real Estate, Shalimar, Florida., joined ERA in 1981

William (Bill) Hurt, retired broker/owner, ERA Shields Real Estate, Colorado State, Colorado., joined in 2001

Jim Linn, current broker/owner and Carole Davis, former broker/owner, ERA Davis & Linn Real Estate, Jacksonville, Florida., joined ERA in 1976.

“ERA’s Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is comprised of trailblazers, respected leaders and icons within Team ERA and the real estate industry,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “For decades, Robyn, Gloria, Bill, Jim and Carole have personified the culture of collaboration and community of the Team ERA network. They have given their talent and time to their companies, communities and to ERA to elevate the business of real estate. Their induction into the ERA Hall of Fame is a well-deserved, exciting milestone in their illustrious careers. It is also a tribute to their many accomplishments and to the everlasting impact they have made on the global Team ERA family.”

