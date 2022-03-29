Jason Crawford has been appointed chief innovation officer for Corcoran Global Living. Crawford had been vice president of product innovation since joining the firm in 2020.

As chief innovation officer, Crawford will be responsible for managing the process of innovation, identifying strategies and technologies, developing new capabilities, originating new ideas and recognizing innovative ideas from within the environs of Corcoran Global Living as well as outside opportunities, according to the company.

“I embrace business practices that produce results—not just hype. My belief is that the practical application of business systems with measurable results will thrust any business toward success,” remarked Crawford.

Crawford has served as chief operating officer for a network of more than 40,000 sales professionals nationally, and for one of Southern California’s fastest-growing real estate companies. His experience includes working alongside various experts in both the real estate and mortgage industries where he developed software platforms and online training modules.

“Hailing from both a real estate sales and technology background, Jason is uniquely qualified to lead the development of our technology stack,” commented Matthew Borland, chief operating officer for Corcoran Global Living. “He is a valued part of our team.”

For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.