ERA Real Estate has announced the affiliation of ERA Venture Real Estate. Based in Crossville, Tennessee, this firm serves Eastern Tennessee with a focus on Cumberland County.

“When we were an independent firm, it was my intention to be the absolute best, to exceed expectations and build an impeccable reputation based on trust and proven results that would benefit my clients and agents alike,” said Leslie Price, broker/owner of ERA Venture Real Estate. “Now, being backed by the powerful ERA brand’s advanced technology, proven training and learning, sophisticated marketing and global reputation, we will now exceed these goals. I’m thrilled to join a brand that is as focused on client services as they are on making sure we have the tools we need to grow and thrive in our market.”

Price started her real estate career in 2015 after retiring from a 24-year career in the insurance industry. Her firm serves a variety of clients and a considerable segment of the company’s business consists of second homes and vacation rental properties.

Price intends to further grow the firm with selective recruiting of agents. The organization will benefit from the ERA network’s wide array of resources, including Team ERA University, the brand’s learning and training platform, and ERA Moves, an automated platform offering discounts and a concierge service for clients to use during the moving process.

“Leslie’s success in real estate is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to both her clients and agents,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Her reputation for helping her clients achieve the dream of homeownership aligns with her intention to bring her agents increased opportunities to advance their own financial goals. Her affiliation with ERA positions her company to tap into the brand’s powerful tools and programs to help drive growth and supercharge agent productivity. We are proud to partner with Leslie and her team and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

