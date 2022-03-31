For the third year in a row, ERA Real Estate has recognized HUNT Real Estate ERA as its top-ranked real estate firm for both sales volume and units sold in 2021. HUNT earned this achievement with 14,101 closed transactions and $3.84 billion in sales volume in 2021.

The ERA Real Estate network includes 39,000 brokers and sales associates throughout the United States and 33 countries and territories.

“There are hundreds of very fine real estate companies in the ERA organization with whom we collaborate,” said Peter F. Hunt, chairman and CEO of HUNT Real Estate Corporation. “It is a great tribute to the professionals inside HUNT in New York, Massachusetts and Arizona that their collective efforts have made us the number one firm for the entire ERA network in 2021.”

The company was recognized for its achievements at the 2022 ERA Fuel Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, March 18-20, 2022.

