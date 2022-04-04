Social media marketing for real estate has become a bonafide way to market your business and build your personal brand. Want to know why? Your biggest market at this moment (and likely for years to come) are Millennials. And Millennials love their social media.

This isn’t about falling in line with some hot trend or fad either. It’s not a gimmick. Social media is one of your best options for reaching the people most likely to need your services. It’s time to take it seriously.

Alex Camelio, an expert on end-to-end mobile marketing strategies for the real estate industry, weighed in on the subject and presented these three “secrets” for running a successful social media campaign:

Secret No. 1: Post at the right times

It seems painfully obvious, but you need to be posting when your followers are actually online—not when it strikes you or you “have the time.” Admittedly, pinpointing that time isn’t always easy, but adopting software, such as SproutSocial or Crowdbooster, can make the task a little easier.

Most important, though, is that you post consistently and frequently. One or two posts a week won’t accomplish much; you need to be posting daily.

Secret No. 2: Post content your followers want

This is another one that seems too basic to mention, but you’d be surprised by how many agents—and business owners, in general—fail to do it.

We see it all the time: Agents share content that only other agents will care about, such as industry updates or news. Or they get too political or share some other opinions they should keep to themselves. Worse, they fill their feeds with listing after listing. That last one is especially egregious. Think about all your friends who are hawking the latest weight loss aid, jewelry, makeup, face creams, or silly tights on Facebook. It’s downright annoying, right?

You want to be sharing content that is relevant to past and potential buyers and sellers in your town or city. While everyone is not looking to buy or sell right now, you still want those people to follow you and engage with your content. The more they do, the better the chances that they will share your content, which could lead to new followers and potential clients, or that they will refer you.

Along with property postings, mix in other content, such as neighborhood news, home maintenance, design and repair tips, and advice for buying or selling. Most experts suggest following the 80/20 rule, so for every two promotions you share, post eight pieces of informational or educational content.

Secret No. 3: Make the most of hashtags

They aren’t just some cutesy way to elicit a chuckle. Hashtags are a valuable marketing and discovery tool. They allow you to quickly see what topics are trending so that you can turn topics or phrases into clickable links that will drive people back to you. They make it easy for potential clients to find you and current clients to connect with you. Plus, they allow you to find the relevant content you can share or conversations you can join. Finally, you can post about events you’re hosting or sponsoring, such as open houses or charity events.

Examples: #Your target neighborhood” (e.g., #LakeAnna ), #JustListed, #“Location + the style of home you’re listing” (e.g., #TopsailBeachfront), #DreamHome #StarterHome, #Investment.

Find more resources about real estate social media marketing

If you haven’t started using social media for your real estate business and want to learn more, be sure to check out our resources and webinars within McKissock’s CE PLUS Membership.

