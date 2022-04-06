NAR Pulse— Now is the perfect time to be an advocate for fair housing and the future of our industry. Encourage your agents to take the Fairhaven training course at no additional cost to make sure they’re adhering to the letter of the law and preventing discrimination in real estate.

Agent Uses RPR® to Build CMAs and Trust

Darlene Dresch is an avid RPR® user, and uses the digital property platform to build all of her CMAs. And according to her, that helps build healthy, trusting relationships with her clients, too.

Register Now for the Strategic Association Management Webinar: Dealing With Difficult People

Learn how you can employ strategies to improve relationships and interactions with employees, members, or volunteer leaders with NAR’s Strategic Association Management (SAM) team April 22nd at 3PM ET/ 2 PM CT. Register today!