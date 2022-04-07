Al Becker, president and COO of Jack Conway, a LeadingRE member, was recently elected to the Board of Directors of the MLS Property Information Network (MLS PIN), a multi-state multiple listing service with a subscriber base of nearly 40,000 licensed real estate professionals, the company has announced. Becker, who has been with the company for 15 years most recently as executive vice president/COO, has provided leadership that has contributed to recent year-over-year breaking sales records, the company stated

“It is truly an honor to join the MLS PIN Board of Directors representing the South Shore region,” said Becker. “Our goal at Jack Conway is to support our agents with the resources they need to provide unmatched service to their clients as they navigate the real estate process, and are able to do so with partners like MLS Pin.”

Becker joined the company after a successful career in the newspaper industry as a sports writer and editor, eventually becoming the managing editor at GateHouse Media.

Becker also serves on the Board of Directors of Father Bill’s & MainSpring, as well as its development committee and manages the annual Jack Conway Memorial Golf Tournament for the Homeless. A Norwood resident, he coaches youth basketball and is the President of the Norwood Basketball Association.

Jack Conway recently unveiled a total rebrand and new website. The company has 25 offices and 700 agents.

For more information, visit http://www.jackconway.com/ or https://www.leadingre.com/.