Being a real estate agent could put you in some risky situations, so make sure you have a safety plan ready to go.

Is being a real estate agent a dangerous job?

Though not an inherently dangerous job, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 2020 Member Safety Report found that about 5% of agents have been the victim of a crime while working. To ensure your safety and peace of mind, it’s best to be prepared for anything.

Why is it important to have a safety plan?

Having a safety plan can help you act fast in situations when timing is everything. Though unsafe situations may be rare, your safety is paramount, and these steps can help keep you safe.

How to stay safe as a real estate professional:

Avoid using ‘vacant’ in listings

A self-identified “vacant” listing can attract predators looking for an easy steal, so forgo this verbiage in your marketing.

Be alert and know your surroundings

Always be aware of your surroundings—especially when entering a home for the first time—and learn the floor plans of homes you’re showing and where the exits are just in case.

Meet in public spaces

When meeting new clients, it’s best to do so in a public space. Get to know them before spending time with them alone.

Utilize technology and location sharing

Personal safety apps can easily notify authorities or call for help during emergencies. Also consider sharing your location with a trusted colleague who can take action prior to showings.

Avoid showing homes at night

Try to stick to showing homes during the daytime as the dark can create additional risks and leave you more vulnerable.

Have your client walk in front of you

During showings, always have your client walk in front of you—especially in an enclosed space. This way you won’t be easily startled or overtaken.

Vet potential clients

When signing a new client, do a quick search online to gain more insight as to who you’ll be working with and what their intentions may be.

Trust your instincts

Remember to always trust your gut. Don’t be afraid to cut ties with a client if they’ve made you uncomfortable. Your safety is more important than making a sale.

The bottom line: be intentional about your safety

Although being a real estate agent isn’t necessarily dangerous, being proactive and keeping yourself safe are what matters most.

