Selling your home can be a hassle, which is why the best brokerages are the ones that help smooth the process. That’s exactly what Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Chicago says it aims to do by offering the QuickBuy platform to their customers.

Quickbuy is an alternative to traditional home sale, the company states. Before listing a home on the platform, sellers can request an immediate offer. They can in turn review offers within 48 hours and lock in the best offer for up to 150 days. This gives sellers a safety net while they market their current home.

“Those who choose immediate offers such as QuickBuy often want to make a cash offer on their next home or eliminate market uncertainty, bypass the need to prepare their home for market, or simply manage their closing timeline more closely,” said Diane Glass, CEO of BHHS Chicago.

“The internet is increasingly crowded with real estate pricing algorithms, home value guesstimates and promises of cash offers. Still, we know most homeowners rely on our agents’ guidance, advocacy, and superior market knowledge for their real estate transactions,” said Luke Mutter, director of Business Development for BHHS Chicago. “That’s why we chose to partner with QuickBuy, who works closely with our agents to properly determine a true home’s market value before making an offer. Homeowners can’t get that level of service and expertise online.”

“Our company is highly innovative and we always focus on creating products that elevate the agent-client relationship,” said Daniel B. Amdur, president/CEO of Moving Station, the parent company for QuickBuy. “We maintain excellent partnerships with thousands of brokers nationwide and could not ask for a better and more respected partner than BHHS Chicago to launch QuickBuy in their local marketplace.”

For more information, visit www.bhhs.com.