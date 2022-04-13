Revive has announced its selection to the 2022 U.S. REACH growth accelerator program.

Operated by Second Century Ventures, the program focuses on helping technology companies accelerate growth throughout the real estate, finance, banking, home services and insurance industries. For 2022, U.S. REACH has selected nine total firms to receive their help in furthering company growth.

“Our selection to the coveted US REACH program signals the enormous growth potential of Concierge services, especially Revive,” said Michael Alladawi, Revive CEO and founder. “By already enhancing homeowners’ sale profits by more than $28 million, REACH can exponentially help us grow our business, maximizing success for homeowners and buyers—which can be life-changing for those consumers, and game-changing for their agents.”

“Revive offers an innovative approach to presale renovation,” said Kia Nejatian, executive director, NAR REACH. “The burgeoning concierge category shows how fast technology moves forward, creating new ways agents can help their clients. Supporting Revive will bring valuable opportunities to families by helping them maximize their biggest asset—their home.”

To learn more, visit www.iloverevive.com.