Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced the company is collecting supplies and donations to help support relief efforts for the citizens of Ukraine.

The company’s Ponte Vedra/Nocatee office is assisting St. John Paul II Catholic Church Nocatee by serving as a donation drop off location. Community residents are welcome to bring donations to the company’s office, located at 333 Village Main St., Suite 670, in the Sawgrass Village Shopping Center in Ponte Vedra Beach. Donations also may be purchased online and shipped directly to the branch office. Donated items will be transported to distribution centers at the Poland-Ukraine border.

The group is requesting clothing and basic first-aid items including headlamps, sleeping pads/sleeping bags, power banks, thermal underwear, warm socks, fleece jackets, tactical pants, knee pads, gloves, raincoats, bandages, common cold medicine, alcohol wipes, medical gloves, wipes, diaper rash cream and diapers (all sizes), antiseptic medicine and baby formula.

“We are proud of Ponte Vedra/Nocatee team and community for their commitment to provide desperately needed supplies to the citizens of Ukraine,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network CEO Kevin Waugaman. “We are extremely grateful to St. John Paul II Catholic Church Nocatee for the opportunity to support their efforts and good work.”

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.